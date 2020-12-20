Sunny
2 police officers wounded in Southern California shootout

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Two police officers were wounded as they exchanged gunfire with a suspect who was fatally shot during a foot chase in Southern California, authorities said.

The officers responded Friday afternoon in Bakersfield to reports of a possibly suicidal man with a gun, KBAK-TV reported.

When the man pulled the weapon from his waistband, one officer deployed less-lethal foam bullets, which proved ineffective, Bakersfield police said in a statement.

The man ran from the officers while shooting at them, the statement said. One officer was struck, suffering major injuries, while the other officer was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene, police said.

When officers returned gunfire, one of them hit the suspect, who later died at a hospital, police said. The man was not immediately identified.

The officer who suffered major injuries was in stable condition at a hospital as of late Friday and is expected to survive, KBAK reported.

The incident is under investigation.

