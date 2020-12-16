Mostly cloudy
Motorist killed in possible road rage shooting in California

By AP News

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A motorist was killed in a car-to-car shooting on a Southern California highway that authorities are investigating as a possible case of road rage.

A man driving a pickup truck was struck by gunfire around 5 p.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 15 in Ontario, east of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said.

The pickup veered to the left and may have struck a light pole before coming to a rest, the San Bernardino Sun newspaper reported. The driver was dead when CHP officers and paramedics arrived, the newspaper said. He was not immediately identified.

Investigators have not released a description of a possible suspect vehicle.

