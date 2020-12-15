Mostly cloudy
Cambridge Jr. lifts Nevada over San Diego 79-72

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. was 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and scored 27 points and Nevada topped San Diego 79-72 on Monday night.

Grant Sherfield added 25 point, six rebounds and seven assists for the Wolf Pack (5-2).

Cambridge, a junior who sat out last season after transferring from Brown, had 16 points in the second half. The former Ivy League freshman of the year was 9 of 19 overall.

Frankie Hughes had five 3-pointers and 22 points for the Toreros (0-2). Joey Calcaterra added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

