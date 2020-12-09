Mostly cloudy
Kuhse scores 24 to lead Saint Mary’s (Cal) past UTEP 73-61

By AP News

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 24 points as Saint Mary’s beat UTEP 73-61 on Tuesday night.

Matthias Tass had 14 points for Saint Mary’s (5-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Alex Ducas added 11 points. Kyle Bowen had seven rebounds.

Souley Boum had 21 points for the Miners (2-1). Bryson Williams added 17 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

