Clear
38.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

CSUB goes for first win vs Bethesda

By AP News

Bethesda vs. Cal State Bakersfield (0-1)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 3-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Roadrunners scored 66.8 points per matchup in those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 