Gutter guard company to add 85 jobs in Tennessee expansion

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A California company that makes gutter guards plans to invest $5.4 million into a Tennessee expansion that is expected to create 85 new jobs.

The Department of Economic and Community Development says Gutterglove plans to create the jobs over five years at a new manufacturing and distribution center in La Vergne.

Gutterglove will improve a new Rutherford County building to add administrative offices and team member facilities, while building out manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and inventory holding spaces.

The Roseville, California company began as a gutter cleaning business in 1996 and incorporated in 2000 to serve in the manufacturing side of the business.

