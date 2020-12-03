Kirby carries SE Louisiana past California Baptist 81-80

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isiah Kirby registered 18 points as Southeastern Louisiana narrowly beat California Baptist 81-80 on Wednesday night.

Joe Kasperzyk had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (1-3). Gus Okafor added 11 points. Byron Smith had 10 points.

Keon Clergeot, the Lions’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 7).

Reed Nottage scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds for the Lancers (0-2). He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Gorjok Gak added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Elijah Thomas had nine rebounds.

Ty Rowell, who led the Lancers in scoring heading into the contest with 32.0 points per game, scored 8 points (2 of 13). Mark Carbone, the Lancers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15.0 points per game, had only 7 points. He hit 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

