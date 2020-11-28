Clear
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Sacramento mall Friday killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds and police were looking for the attacker, authorities said.

Shots were reported at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

One person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, fire officials told KPIX-TV.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police later said the suspect had fled and there was no active threat to the mall.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

