San Francisco takes on Army

By AP News

San Francisco (0-1) vs. Army (1-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Army in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco went 10-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Dons gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 80.8 per contest. Army went 4-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.9 points and allowing 76 per game in the process.

