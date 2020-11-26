Mostly clear
Pacific holds on to beat UC Riverside 66-60

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Bailey had 19 points as Pacific topped UC Riverside 66-60 on Wednesday in a season opener.

Pierre Crockrell II added 16 points and Daniss Jenkins 10. Broc Finstuen had six rebounds.

Wil Tattersall had 17 points for the Highlanders (0-1). Arinze Chidom added 11 points and Jock Perry 10.

The Tigers led by 13 with six minutes to go before the Highlanders got within five on three occasions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

