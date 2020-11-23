3 teens killed, 2 critically injured in Los Angeles crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A car driving on a foggy freeway in South Los Angeles crashed Monday, killing three teenagers and leaving two others in critical condition.

A 17-year-old was behind the wheel of the 2009 Nissan when he crashed into a guardrail shortly after midnight on Interstate 110, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a California Highway Patrol report.

The driver died at the scene along with a 19-year-old woman. Both were wearing seat belts, the CHP report said.

Two 17-year-old girls who weren’t wearing seat belts were thrown from the car and one was pronounced dead at a hospital, the CHP report said.

The other ejected passenger and a 19-year-old man who also wasn’t wearing a seat belt were hospitalized in critical condition.

All were from Los Angeles but their names weren’t immediately released.

There was no immediate word on whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the crash.