Sunny
58.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fresno State begins season against William Jessup

By AP News

William Jessup vs. Fresno State (0-0)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA member William Jessup. Fresno State went 11-19 last year and finished eighth in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State went 3-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 67.6 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 