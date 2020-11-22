Fresno State begins season against William Jessup

William Jessup vs. Fresno State (0-0)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA member William Jessup. Fresno State went 11-19 last year and finished eighth in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State went 3-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 67.6 points per matchup in those 10 games.

