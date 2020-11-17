Clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

3 hurt, including police officer, in chain reaction crash

By AP News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Three people including a police officer were hospitalized after a car barreled into the scene of a minor traffic collision in Southern California on Monday.

The officer had responded to a fender-bender involving a BMW SUV that had rear-ended an Acura SUV in Anaheim, the Orange County Register reported.

Suddenly a Honda Civic slammed into the back of the BMW, causing a chain reaction crash, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The officer and a driver of one of the SUVs were hospitalized with injuries considered serious, though not life-threatening, Carringer said. The man driving the Honda was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The causes of the both collisions were under investigation, Carringer said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 