Pilot killed in Northern California small plane crash

By AP News

GRASS VALLEY, Calif./ (AP) — A small plane crashed near an airport in Northern California on Tuesday, killing the pilot, authorities said.

Ronald Hooper, 30, of Rancho Cordova, suffered severe injuries in the crash that occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Grass Valley area and died at a hospital, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one else was aboard.

The crash site was about 1 1/2 miles from Nevada County Airport.

The pilot reported engine problems with the Piper PA-38 Tomahawk before it crashed into some trees, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

