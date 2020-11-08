Mostly cloudy
Authorities investigate stabbing death of prison inmate

By AP News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday that they are investigating as a homicide the stabbing death of a 40-year-old inmate at a prison in Northern California.

Isaac M. McCuan was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. Saturday in Salinas Valley State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

McCuan was admitted to the prison in 2013 to serve a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, with a 35-year offense enhancement for a street gang act in commission of a violent felony.

McCuan’s cellmate, Juan Hernandez, 31, has been identified as the suspect. Hernandez came to the prison in 2013 to serve a sentence of life without parole for, among other convictions, first-degree murder and a street gang act in commission of a violent felony, the department said.

Hernandez was re-housed in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation, the department said.

The prison in Monterey County has nearly 2,800 minimum- and maximum-custody inmates.

