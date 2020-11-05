Partly cloudy
Florida mountain biker falls to his death in California

By AP News

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A mountain biker from Florida fell to his death after going over a remote Northern California mountain, authorities said.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday of a mountain biker over a hillside east of Downieville, California.

Rescuers located Alejandro Lugo, of Florida, early Monday after a 4-mile hike into the Third Divide and Butcher Ranch trails but couldn’t reach him because of the steepness of the mountain, officials said.

A Blackhawk rescue helicopter from Naval Station Fallon reached Lugo’s body hours later Monday and hoisted it onto the aircraft, the office said.

