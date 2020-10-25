Sunny
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Musovski, Vela score in LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Galaxy

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Musovski and Carlos Vela scored second-half goals and Los Angeles FC beat the 10-man LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.

LAFC improved to 8-7-4 to move into fourth place in the Western Conference. The last-place Galaxy dropped to 5-10-3.

The Galaxy went down a man in the 22nd minute when Giancarlo Gonzalez was given a straight red card for bring down Diego Rossi. A penalty kick and yellow card were originally called, but it was changed after a video review.

Musovski opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a chip over goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann. Vela, retuning from a knee injury, entered in the 70th and scored in extra time.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 