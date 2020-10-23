Woman sought in 2 Los Angeles kidnapping attempts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have released surveillance video in an attempt to identify a woman who allegedly tried to kidnap two children in back-to-back incidents last weekend.

The first victim was carrying her 1-year-old brother to her car outside a restaurant on Oct. 18 when the suspect demanded that she hand over the boy and then tried to grab him, claiming he was her child, police said in a statement.

The victim ran back to the West Manchester Avenue restaurant.

The suspect then turned up on South Main Street and entered a gated apartment courtyard where several children were playing.

The suspect grabbed a 5-year-old boy and tried to leave with him but was stopped by several family members.