Clear
61.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gunman arrested after Oakland hostage standoff in Oakland

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) —

A man wanted on suspicion of a double killling was arrested Thursday after a standoff at an Oakland shoe store where he held an employee hostage for hours, police said.

The man was taken into custody at around 5 p.m. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Nobody was injured.

The man, who was wanted in connection with two killings in Oakland, had a gun and barricaded himself inside the store on High Street at around 11:15 a.m., police said.

After hours of negotiations with police, the gunman released the hostage shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

The man fired at least six shots inside the store before peacefully surrendering, police said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 