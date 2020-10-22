Power cut in parts of Northern California to prevent fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Power was shut off in wind-prone parts of Northern California on Thursday to prevent sparking wires from igniting new wildfires during a new round of gusty, dry weather.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s online map of public safety power shutoffs showed outages in the northern Sacramento Valley, northern Sierra Nevada foothills and a few elsewhere, affecting more than 32,500 customers in nine counties.

The utility began shutoffs Wednesday night and said as many as 37,000 customers in 15 counties could be affected.

The National Weather Service warned of low humidity and gusty winds into Friday.

Investigations, meanwhile, cited electrical equipment failure during windy, dry weather as the causes of two Southern California wildfires last year, a fire agency announced Thursday.

The 1,800-acre (728-hectare) Easy Fire, which threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby Simi Valley homes, was ignited Oct. 30, 2019, when an insulator attached to a Southern California Edison high-voltage transmission line swung into a steel power pole, the Ventura County Fire Department said in a press release.

The department also said the nearly 15.6-square-mile (40-square-kilometer) Maria Fire near Santa Paula was ignited Oct. 31, 2019, by failure of a conductor on an electrical distribution line owned by California Resources Corp.

Emails seeking comment were sent to both companies.