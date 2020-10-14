Sunny
Bakersfield police shoot, kill man who stabbed mother

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bakersfield police shot and killed aknife-wielding man Tuesday after he stabbed and critically injured his mother, authorities said.

Officers were sent to Sonora Street at about 8:45 a.m. after a report that a man had stabbed his mother several times and fled with the knife, a police statement said.

A witness followed the man and alerted officers, who confronted him several blocks away, police said.

Officers tried to take the man into custody with less-lethal weapons but that didn’t work and a shooting occurred, police said. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name and details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

His mother was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

