Man suspected of killing 2 daughters, self in California

PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) — A man is suspected of stabbing to death his two young daughters at a Southern California home and then killing himself early Wednesday, police said.

The violence was reported shortly before 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood in Placentia, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Officers found the man lying on the grass in a front yard and the two girls bleeding inside a house across the street, Placentia police said in a statement. All were pronounced dead by paramedics.

The man is reported to be the girls’ father, the statement said. Two other people were inside the home at the time and weren’t harmed, police said.

“This is one of those calls that none of us will ever forget,” said police Sgt. Bryce Angel, according to KTTV-LA.

The station reported on its website that the two people inside the home were the girls’ mother and grandmother who woke up to the sound of screams and tried to intervene.

Identities were not immediately released. Police Lt. Adam Gloe declined to release further details.