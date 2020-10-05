Wright-Phillips, Rossi strike quickly, LAFC beats RSL 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips and Diego Rossi scored in a five-minute span midway through the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Sunday night.

Tied for seventh with Real Salt Lake (4-5-6) in the Western Conference entering the game, Los Angeles (6-6-3) jumped ahead of Colorado into a tie for fifth with FC Dallas with 21 points.

Wright-Phillips scored off a rebound in the 22nd minute, and Rossi connected in the 27th from close range after a long run down the left side. Brian Rodríguez made it 3-0 in the 59th, splitting defenders and firing a shot between goalkeeper Andrew Putna and the right post.

Real Salt Lake got on the board in the 64th on Eduard Atuesta’s own goal.