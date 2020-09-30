Partly sunny
Marine pilot in collision praised for keeping crew safe

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marine Corps officials say the pilot of a fuel tanker showed impressive skills when he touched down safely in a remote area of California and prevented injuries among the seven other crew members after a mid-air collision with a fighter jet. A Marine Corps spokesman said Wednesday it’s unclear what happened to cause the F-35B to collide with the KC-130J tanker in the late afternoon Tuesday. The jet pilot ejected successfully. The jet was refueling when the collision occurred. The tanker came in on its belly in a field. 

By JULIE WATSON
Associated Press

