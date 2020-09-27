Clear
Authorities search for plane that possibly crashed off coast

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a plane that may have crashed off the Southern California coastline on Sunday.

Mike Eliason, a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire, said someone reported that they saw a single-engine aircraft descend rapidly shortly after taking off from Santa Barbara Airport around 7 a.m. Eliason says the person did not see an impact.

Officials with Santa Barbara County Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol are searching the area near Goleta Beach with boats and helicopters.

It wasn’t immediately known what type of plane it could be or how many people were on board.

