2 hurt in crash of small plane in San Diego parking lot

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people were hurt when a single-engine plane crashed in a parking lot near a small San Diego airport Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Great Lakes 2T-1A-2 with two people on board went down just west of Montgomery Field in the Kearny Mesa area, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer.

The plane had just taken off from the airport and tried to make an immediate emergency landing, but couldn’t make it back to the runway, according to San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief Dan Eddy.

Two people were hospitalized with severe injuries, Eddy told the TV news station NBC 7 in San Diego.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

