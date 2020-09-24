Man killed during struggle with Orange County deputies

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday during a struggle with Orange County sheriff’s deputies outside of a San Clemente hotel, authorities said.

The shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. when two deputies with the city’s homeless outreach team tried to contact the man near the Hotel Miramar, sheriff’s Sgt. Dennis Breckner said.

Breckner said that’s when a struggle began that was caught on video.

“You can see his arms around the deputy’s waist. It appears he was reaching for a deputy’s weapon,” Breckner said.

Two shots were fired and the man died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Chloe Miller, 23, saw the man being tackled by deputies and heard what appeared to be gunfire “after he was on the ground,” she told the Orange County Register.