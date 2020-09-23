Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf is apologizing for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.

Scharf said in a memo released this week that “there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from” in the corporate America.

The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.

Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that his comments reflect “my own unconscious bias.”

“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer