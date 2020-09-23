Clear
64.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

By AP News
Graffiti covers the exterior of a Wells Fargo bank on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in a historically Black neighborhood in Portland, Ore., that has been the scene of violent clashes with police in recent days. Thousands of protesters in the liberal and predominantly white city have taken to the streets peacefully every day for more than five weeks to decry police brutality, but recent violence by smaller groups is creating a deep schism in the protest movement. As demonstrations enter their second month, they have shifted to a historically Black neighborhood in North Portland. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf is apologizing for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.

Scharf said in a memo released this week that “there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from” in the corporate America.

The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.

Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that his comments reflect “my own unconscious bias.”

“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 