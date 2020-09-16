Partly sunny
2 killed, 4 injured in shooting near San Jose university

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and four were injured in a shooting near San Jose State University late Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting found five people shot, two were declared dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital. The injured are expected to survive, said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo in a statement.

Detectives found a sixth person who was also shot and was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, Camarillo said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested and a motive has not been determined, he said.

Police planned to have a news conference Wednesday to provide more information.

