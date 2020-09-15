Mostly cloudy
Task force targets drugs, gun sales in Southern California

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An FBI-led task force on Tuesday arrested 18 people named in indictments alleging narcotics trafficking and firearms offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said.

In addition to those arrests, four other defendants were already in custody and efforts were continuing to arrest three others.

The investigation included seizures of 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms) of methamphetamine,

a quarter-pound (0.11 kilogram) of cocaine and crack cocaine and 16 firearms.

The seven indictments issued by a federal grand jury earlier this year include the alleged sale of five AR-15-style “ghost guns” without make, model or serial number identifications.

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

