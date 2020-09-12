Los Angeles faces San Jose following Lletget’s 2-goal game

LA Galaxy (4-3-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-4-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Lletget leads Los Angeles into a matchup with San Jose after a two-goal showing against Los Angeles FC.

The Earthquakes are 2-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose ranks seventh in the league with 55 shots on goal, averaging 6.1 per game.

The Galaxy are 4-3-2 in conference play. Cristian Pavon ranks third in league play with four goals. Los Angeles has 16 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vako Qazaishvili has two goals and one assist for San Jose. Chris Wondolowski has three goals in seven games for the Earthquakes.

Lletget has four goals and two assists for Los Angeles. Pavon has four goals in six games for the Galaxy.

SEASON SO FAR: San Jose: Averaging 2.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and 8.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

Los Angeles: Averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press