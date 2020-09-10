Mostly cloudy
Man slain during marijuana deal in LA apartment, 3 sought

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was shot to death during a marijuana deal inside a Los Angeles apartment building early Thursday and three people were being sought by homicide investigators, police said.

The shooting was reported in Hollywood around 12:45 a.m. and officers found residents of the building attempting to provide first aid to the victim, a police statement said. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the man was shot and robbed of marijuana during a transaction, police said.

Two men and a woman fled the apartment and may have left in a car.

