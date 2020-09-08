Lyft driver sentenced for raping unconscious customer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Lyft driver was sentenced to six years in California prison Tuesday for raping an unconscious customer.

Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 39, of Canoga Park was sentenced in connection with an Oct. 2, 2018 assault on a Los Angeles woman who had called for a ride after leaving a local bar.

Instead of dropping off the woman at her Van Nuys home, prosecutors said Gomez drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

He pleaded no contest last month to raping an unconscious person.

As part of his plea, Gomez must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.