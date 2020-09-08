Los Angeles FC faces Real Salt Lake on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles FC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-2-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC visits Real Salt Lake looking to avoid its fourth straight road loss.

Real Salt Lake is 2-3-3 in conference matchups. Damir Kreilach ranks tenth in MLS action with three goals. Real Salt Lake has scored 15 goals.

Los Angeles FC is 3-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC leads the Western Conference with 72 shots on goal, averaging eight per game. Los Angeles FC is also the league leader with 26 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreilach has three goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake. Corey Baird has two goals in seven games for Real Salt Lake.

Diego Rossi has four goals for Los Angeles FC. Bradley Wright-Phillips has two goals in six games for Los Angeles FC.

SEASON SO FAR: Real Salt Lake: Averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: Averaging 2.9 goals, 0.8 assists, eight shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Christopher Garcia (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press