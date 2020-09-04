San Jose takes on Colorado on 3-game skid

Colorado Rapids (2-3-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-3-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose heads into the matchup against Colorado as losers of three straight games.

The Earthquakes are 2-4-1 in Western Conference games. Cristian Espinoza is third in Western Conference action with two assists. San Jose has six assists.

The Rapids are 0-3-2 against Western Conference teams. Colorado is 2-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vako Qazaishvili has two goals and one assist for San Jose. Oswaldo Alanis has one goal in four games for the Earthquakes.

Younes Namli has one goal and one assist for Colorado. Drew Moor has one goal in two games for the Rapids.

SEASON SO FAR: San Jose: Averaging 2.7 goals, 0.9 assists, 7.1 shots on goal and 9.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 3.4 goals per game.

Colorado: Averaging 1.4 goals, 0.7 assists, four shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press