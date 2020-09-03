Sunny
3 shot at Southern California high-rise; shooter sought

By AP News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Three men were shot Wednesday inside a luxury high-rise apartment building in Southern California and police were hunting for the attacker inside the complex.

Police were called to 9 MacArthur Place in Santa Ana at around 3:15 p.m. and found one man on the ground floor near the lobby and another victim in a unit on the 15th floor of the south tower.

A third man was found later in the south tower of the complex, police said.

All were taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The victims were described as being 19, 25 and 27, KABC-TV reported.

Police were going door-to-door to determine if the shooter or other victims may be inside.

