Sacramento police kill suspect in officer’s attempted murder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man Tuesday night who was wanted in connection with the attempted murder of an officer, authorities said.

Detectives were looking for the suspect at around 4 p.m. in the South Natomas neighborhood when they learned he was at a home and other people also were inside, Sgt. Sabrine Briggs said, according to KTXL-TV.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called. After hours of negotiation, and with everyone else safely outside, the man ran out of the back of the houme with a gun, Briggs said.

He jumped a fence and at least one officer fired at him, Briggs said.

The man died at the scene, his name wasn’t immediately released.

No officers were hurt.

Other details also weren’t immediately released.