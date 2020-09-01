Partly sunny
Third game of Oakland’s series at Seattle postponed

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off.

Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

MLB said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.

