Los Angeles FC aims to end 3-game slide with victory over San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes (2-2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-2-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC aims to break a three-game slide with a victory over San Jose.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 21-4-9 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 13-1-3 in home games. Los Angeles FC scored 91 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 43.

The Earthquakes compiled a 13-16-5 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 10-5-2 in home games. San Jose averaged 1.5 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).

San Jose: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press