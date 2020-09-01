Man with gun shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Monday shot and killed a man they say fought with them and was carrying a handgun.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. in South Los Angeles. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Deputies driving in the area saw a man on a bicycle and tried to stop him for a vehicle code violation, sheriff’s officials said.

The man dropped the bike and ran off with deputies in pursuit. When they caught him, he fought and punched a deputy in the face, authorities said. He also dropped some clothing he’d been carrying, and the deputies saw there was a black semiautomatic handgun among them, sheriff’s officials said.

That deputies opened fire, hitting the man several times.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man had reached for the gun, authorities said.