Los Angeles faces Seattle, looks to build on Heaney’s strong performance

Seattle Mariners (13-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-22, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Justus Sheffield (2-2, 3.51 ERA) Los Angeles: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 2.58 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Andrew Heaney. Heaney went 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Angels are 10-16 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 47 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Mike Trout leads them with 11, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Mariners are 9-15 against the rest of their division. Seattle is hitting a collective .231 this season, led by Kyle Lewis with an average of .347.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 11 home runs and has 26 RBIs.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 26 RBIs and is batting .291.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Evan White: (shoulder), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press