San Jose Earthquakes host the Portland Timbers in conference action

Portland Timbers (3-2-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes play the Portland Timbers in conference action.

The Earthquakes finished 13-16-5 overall a season ago while going 10-5-2 at home. San Jose scored 52 goals last season and had 42 assists.

The Timbers went 14-13-7 overall and 8-5-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Luis Felipe (injured).

Portland: Andres Flores, Yimmi Chara (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press