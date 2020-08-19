California man sentenced in van fire that killed 6-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to six months in prison in connection with a Minnesota van fire that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Anoka County Judge Thomas Lehmann sentenced 72-year-old Roberto Hipolito of Long Beach last week. Hipolito had pleaded guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire; a manslaughter charge was dismissed.

The judge also ordered Hipolito to serve three years on probation. If Hipolito completes his sentence the felony convictions will be reduced to misdemeanors. Prosecutors said Wednesay that they didn’t object to the reduction, citing Hipolito’s age and lack of criminal history.

Investigators believe Hipolito was using a stove to cook in a Fridley Wal-Mart parking lot early on the morning of Aug. 6, 2019. Hipolito told investigators that he placed the stove into the back of his van and went into the store. The stove started a fire that spread to another van parked alongside Hipolito’s vehicle.

Essie McKenzie of Coon Rapids had left her daughters, 6-year-old Ty’rah White, and 9-year-old Taraji White, sleeping that van while she went into the Wal-Mart to shop. Both girls were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Taraji suffered burns but survived. Ty’rah died at the hospital of burns and smoke inhalation.