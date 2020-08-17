Sunny
Authorities: California man dies in ATV crash in Yuma desert

By AP News

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A California man has died after an ATV accident in the Yuma desert, authorities said Monday.

Yuma County Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Anthony Johnson of Ventura was transported to a hospital after Sunday’s crash and later died from his injuries.

They said the accident occurred about 7 a.m. on State Trust Land.

The all-terrain vehicle was traveling through the desert at a high rate of speed, according to investigators.

They said Johnson apparently lost control before colliding with a sand embankment and being ejected from the vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said alcohol use appears to be a factor in the fatal accident.

