Sunny
98.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Watts section of LA sees change, faces challenges

By AP News
Lorinda Lacy, 45, stands outside her party store painted with a mural depicting Martin Luther King Jr. in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Lacy moved out of Watts 20 years ago because she didn't want her daughters to grow up with the trauma she experienced as a girl. She said she eventually became "immune" to the violence after stepping over bodies on the way to school and finding out who had been killed the night before or who had their house shot up. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP PHOTOS: Watts section of LA sees change, faces challenges

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The scars are visible in Watts. There are problems many who live in the once-segregated Los Angeles neighborhood want to change, but there are things that have gotten better, too.

It’s been 55 years since an uprising that came to be known as the Watts riots devastated the Black community. Fire, destruction and violence ravaged buildings, livelihoods and people’s lives.

While some of the systemic problems Black people pointed to in 1965 persist, they say — racist policing, unemployment — and gangs have taken hold, many have seen improvements in ties with officers, better transportation and shopping, and the work some do to give back to the community.

Neighbors play cards, celebrate milestones and worship in a place that’s made some gains but where challenges remain.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 