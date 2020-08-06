2 charged with assaulting Southern California protesters

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two men have been charged with assaulting protesters and sucker punching a man who was recording the scene during a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Southern California.

Felony assault and battery charges were filed against Jeffrey Brooks, 38, and Henry Brooks Jr., 32, the San Diego County district attorney’s office announced Thursday. The charges include hate crime allegations.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men were related.

Both men were being sought and warrants have been issued for their arrests, authorities said.

The June 7 protest in Imperial Beach was one of many around the country condemning racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During a peaceful march, the two men “began verbally and physically antagonizing the protesters, and Henry Brooks Jr. threw eggs at them,” the DA’s office alleged in a statement.

Marcos Boyd was recording the protest when he was struck from behind in an attack captured on video.

“The victim was sucker punched in the head by Jeffrey Brooks, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the ground,” the DA’s statement said.

“Protecting our community from hate crimes is a priority for my office because hate erodes our right to equality and fairness,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said in the statement. “We will not tolerate the intimidation or violent interference with protesters or a journalist who are exercising their First Amendment rights.”

If convicted, Jeffrey Brooks could be sentenced to three years in state prison, while Henry Brooks Jr. could face six years, prosecutors said.

Henry Brooks Jr.’s possible sentence is higher because he already has a 2008 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.