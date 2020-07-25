Mostly cloudy
San Francisco bus driver hit with bat over mask requirement

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco bus driver was beaten with a bat by a passenger who refused to wear a face mask, police said.

Three young men without masks got on a Muni bus Wednesday afternoon in the SoMa district and the driver repeatedly asked them to don face coverings, police said.

A city health order requires masks to be worn on public transport.

When the driver pulled over to escort the men off the bus, one man pulled out a wooden bat and hit the driver several times, police said.

The men fled and haven’t been arrested.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering, police said.

