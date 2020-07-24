Oakland and Los Angeles meet on opening day

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland, California; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Los Angeles for opening day.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland hit 257 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs with 509 total extra base hits last season.

INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press