Mostly sunny
93.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 donkeys struck and killed on Southern California freeway

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Five donkeys were struck and killed by vehicles when they walked onto a freeway in the inland region of Southern California early Tuesday morning.

Callers began reporting a herd entering Interstate 215 in Riverside around 2:23 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

CHP units were on their way when it was reported that a truck hit two donkeys and two more vehicles also struck donkeys.

One of the drivers complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, the CHP said.

Donkeys live in the region’s remaining wild lands about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 