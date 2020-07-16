Massachusetts sues company over sale of flavored vapes

BOSTON (AP) — An online e-cigarette company continued to sell flavored tobacco products to Massachusetts consumers, and failed to protect against delivery of their products to minors, in violation of state law, state Attorney General Maura Healey said in a lawsuit.

The complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday also seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent Puff Bar and its distributor to sell their products in the state while the lawsuit is ongoing.

An email seeking comment was left with Glendale, California-based Puff Bar.

Massachusetts last November became the first state in the country to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and e-liquids. The law went fully into effect on June 1, when the sale of all menthol flavored tobacco products was also banned.

Puff Bar’s disposable e-cigarettes are especially attractive to youth because they cost less than other e-cigarettes and they are available in more than 20 flavors, Healey said.

“These products are dangerous, addictive and particularly appealing to young people, which is why Massachusetts moved quickly to regulate them. Companies that blatantly violate these laws will face legal action from my office,” Healey said in a statement.